ARRESTS
• Barbara Ann Bragg, 42, 25 Bean Road, Hartselle; second-degree promoting prison contraband; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brandon O’Neal Mitchell, 32, 27894 Sterling Road, Ardmore; third-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon Shane Mitchell, 42, 14989 Bay Hill Ave., Athens; second-degree assault; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Barry Wayne Rhinehart, 64, 595 Steele Lane, New Market; drug trafficking; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Brian Rhinehart, 34, 399 Will Holt Road, Hazel Green, drug trafficking; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Craig McLeod, 41, 16569 Zehner Road, No. 9, Athens; possession of dangerous drugs; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Ellen Nicole Neeley, 36, 12956 Hickory Hills Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• April Fay Crafts, 39, 23092 Nick Davis Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• James Clyde Brinkley Jr., 40, 2612 Poincianna St., Huntsville; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chelsie Lynn Cottrell, 29, 8901 County Road 50, Rogersville; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Brittney Michelle Carwile, 35, 12113 Pulaski Lane, Toney; possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bradley Michael Rouse, 44, 17493 Elk St., Athens; possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, third-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Preston Henry McFarland, 35, 15275 Clodessa Drive, Athens; possession of controlled substance, addict in possession of a firearm; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.