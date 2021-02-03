Arrests
• Billy Sam Chapman, 54, 327 12th Ave. N.W., Decatur; third-degree theft, giving false information to law enforcement officer; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Stanley Baker, 35, 95 E. Main St., Falkville; two counts of third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $40,000. (Falkville police)
• Wesley L. Overton, 34, 200 Milner St., Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Hartselle police)
• Jarrod Keith Bowling, 33, 27456 McLemore Circle, Harvest; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
