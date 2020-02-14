Arrests
• Michael Tanarius Jackson, 26, 2429 Gaslight Place S.W., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Reginald Monroe Carver, 63, 57 Hitt Road, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Olin Clay Robinson, 38, 37 Spring Valley Drive, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Elizabeth Greeson Drinkard, 57, 1000 Mitwede St. S.W., Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Christopher Lee Johnson, 31, 23043 Sugar Way, Athens; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by a violent felon and a misdemeanor; in Limestone Count Jail with bail set at $18,500. (Limestone sheriff)
