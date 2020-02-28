Arrests
• Brandon Keith Cottingham, 41, 3397 Lawrence County 227, Moulton; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Timothy David Neal II, 29, 442 Cherry Hill Homes Unit A, Florence; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Gary Douglas McKnight, 63, homeless; sex offender in prohibited residence location; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Ardmore police)
• Eric Frehley Chambers, 22, 14865 Chris Way, Unit No. 24, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.