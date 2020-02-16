Arrests
• Anthony Lee Eldridge, 28, 1112 Eighth Ave. S.E., Decatur; failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Morgan sheriff and Decatur police)
• Charles Edward Kirk Jr., 61, 415 Memorial Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Joseph Lee Painter, 52, 4946 Redwood Drive, Marianna, Florida; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Nathan Allen Wilkerson, 38, 417 Briarwood Drive, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Allen Clemons, 36, 58 Ledbetter Private Drive, Morgan County; second-degree domestic violence assault and possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set on the domestic violence charge and bail set at $1,000 for the drug charge. (Morgan sheriff)
• Matthew Shane Hooks, 35, 204 Miller Lane, Owens Cross Roads; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
