Arrests
• Damon Gene Cook, 34, 1219 Brookline Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Tarion Kenchutta Orr, 22, 202 Debeth Plaza N., Athens; second-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree domestic violence (burglary) and attempt to elude-felony; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set for the domestic violence charges and bail set at $2,500 for the other charge. (Athens police)
