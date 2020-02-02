Arrests
• Laron Christopher Sherrod, 25, 1416 Brookline Ave. S.W., Decatur; trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree possession of amphetamines and possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $13,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cameron Kyle-Allen Copeland, 21, 421 Cullman County 282, Cullman; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jennifer Leigh Parrott, 35, 1406 Locust St. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Kendra Tenell Langford, 34, 1301 19th Ave., S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
