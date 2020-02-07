Arrests
• Jim Alexander Drinkard, 47, 189 Tom French Road, Eva; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Bobby Lee Pate, 38, 360 Cherokee Road, Hulaco; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Phillis Jane Broadhead, 52, 1206 Cantwell Ave. S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Scottie Dewayne Neeley, 37, 24355 Mooresville Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse Gene Johnson, 32, 19853 Looney Road, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Ted Moore, 24, 23753 Slate Road, Elkmont; first-degree burglary, second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $80,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Taylor Wise, 27, homeless, Toney; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
