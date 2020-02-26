Arrests
• Marvin Marrick Mitchell, 31, 1214 Brookline Ave. S.W., Decatur; first-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• Johnny Ray Jordan, 58, 154 Heather St., Morgan County; first-degree theft and second-degree theft of services; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Victoria Michelle Mendoza, 35, 100 Flatland Private Drive, Somerville; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Timmie Lamar Anthony Jr., 33, 316 13th Ave. N.W., Decatur; obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,100. (Decatur police)
• Alexander Penshun Johnson, 45, 3518 Bermuda Road S.W., Huntsville; three counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,300. (Decatur police)
• Seth Adam Bond, 39, 1171 Bluff City Road, Morgan County; first-degree criminal mischief and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Demichael Deshaun Mason, 32, 322 12th Ave. N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and six misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Henry Townsend, 58, 340 Gillespie Road, Huntsville; second-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Nelson Mardy Adelson, 30, 4850 Indialantic Drive, Orlando, Florida; first-degree attempted theft of property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Donald Wayne Long Jr., 38, 51 Day Rolfe Road, Lacey’s Spring; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Benjamin Dallas McCormack, 29, 5509 Lauderdale County 69, Florence; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jonathan Lee Barnett, 39, 916 Perkinswood Road, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Charles Thomas Miller, 23, 1722 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana; first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alex Martin Smith, 41, 23269 South Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Eugene Hacker, 28, 18484 Bill Black Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Fred Dews, 46, 3100 Texas 31, Tyler, Texas; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
