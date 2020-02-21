Arrests
• Marvin Anthony Wilson, 46, 306 Courtney Drive, Apt. 212, Decatur; first-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kadeja Maria Burgos, 23, 1008 16th Ave. S.E., Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• Gary Dale Amerson, 42, 13470 Quinn Road, Athens; possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $13,500. (Limestone sheriff)
