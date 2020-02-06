Arrests
• Brandon Mitchell Latham, 39, 1801 Enola Road, Decatur; trafficking heroin; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Zachary Scott Sheets, 35, 623 Third Ave. S.W., Decatur; giving false name to law enforcement officer; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lucas Allen Hitt, 40, 1291 Lawrence County 352, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Bondsman)
• Roger Chad Abernathy, 44, 22608 Smith Road, Athens; first-degree theft, first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Benjamin Ted Moore, 41, 13795 Nancy Lou Place, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kera Beth Griffin, 24, 28355 Monday Road, Lester, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
