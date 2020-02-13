Arrests
• Samantha Marie Reeves, 27, 1406 Brookline Ave., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,800. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Amber Richard, 31, 5507 Southfield Drive, St. Louis, Missouri; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Marquita Desdeion Bridgeforth, 24, 208 Southwind Drive, Athens; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Meagan Jean Wells, 24, 1242 Beltline Road, Decatur; fraudulent use/possession of a credit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
