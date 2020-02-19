Arrests
• Robert Pierre Key, 29, 1313 10th Ave. S.E., Decatur; obstructing justice using a false identity; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Rickey Rey Cole, 52, 16129 Alabama 157, Cullman County; possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Amber Lashay Hamilton, 31, 197 Lawrence County 416, Hillsboro; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
