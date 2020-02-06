Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge is seeking artwork submissions from Alabama K-12th grade students for the annual Federal Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest.
Artwork must feature one of the approved species of North American ducks, geese or swans and comply with specific contest guidelines. Artwork submissions must be postmarked before March 15.
For more information on contest requirements, entry forms, and the submission address, visit: www.fws.gov/refuge/wheeler/JDS.
