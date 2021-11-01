TUSCUMBIA — A Hartselle man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Oct. 23 while making a delivery in Tuscumbia, according to state troopers.
William Douglas Jr., 41, a FedEx worker, was struck by a 2019 Toyota Avalon driven by a Leighton man about 9:35 a.m. while exiting his delivery truck, state troopers said.
He was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment after being struck on Old Alabama 20, about 3 miles east of Muscle Shoals, according to state trooper Gregory Corble.
Douglas’ wife, Holly, reported he suffered a partially collapsed lung and several fractures when he was struck.
On a social media site to help cover medical expenses, his wife said he had a metal rod put in his leg and a plate in his arm and has been placed on a ventilator.
His rehab could take up to a year, Holly Douglas said.
“There is no way to know the extent on his brain,” she said. “Only time will tell.”
A statement that FedEx sent to a Huntsville TV station said, “our deepest thoughts and concerns remain with William Douglas and his family during this difficult time, and we are hopeful for a full recovery from his injuries.”
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s highway patrol division are continuing to investigate the accident.
