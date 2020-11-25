A federal agency will provide $1 million to help the Decatur-Morgan County Port Authority build an 80,000-square-foot warehouse that could handle automotive materials, and money also has been promised for an inland port study and Athens travel center infrastructure, local officials said.
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said this week that Appalachian Regional Commission official Tim Thomas committed during a recent tour of north Alabama to the money for the port’s second new storage facility at Mallard-Fox Creek.
Thomas also promised ARC would provide $65,000 to North-central Alabama Regional Council of Governments for its planned feasibility study of an inland port that would connect shippers such as trucks, trains and barges in the area, according to Robby Cantrell, NARCOG executive director.
Additionally, Thomas committed to helping Athens with a $5.4 million sewer extension that will service the recently announced 53,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s travel center at the southeast corner of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road and Interstate 65. The sewer project also would open up the Lindsay Lane residential area for more development.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the ARC money won’t cover the project so he is still working to obtain all of the funds.
“We can’t say how much yet, but it (ARC) will definitely help with Buc-ee's and this area,” Marks said.
The three groups benefiting from the funding still have to go through the ARC grant application and approval process.
ARC is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and governors of 13 states. Thomas is a civilian who runs the agency, Orr said.
Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said the ARC funding will allow the Decatur Port Authority to double the size of a closed-in storage building that was originally going to be only 40,000 square feet.
“This will be storage for automotive specific materials that need to be kept inside,” Nails said. “We’re hopeful that the Mazda Toyota plant and similar users will use the building.”
Nails said the Port Authority will need another $1 million to $1.5 million to build the storage building, which also could be used for storing alloys for the steel industry. The authority said in May that a $1.4 million grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs would be used toward building the warehouse, then smaller in scope, at Mallard-Fox Creek Industrial Park and Port.
The Port Authority board is scheduled to meet this morning to decide how to come up with the remaining funding, Nails said.
He said construction recently began on a 30,000-square-foot inside storage building for cottonseed. He hopes construction of the 80,000-square-foot warehouse can begin early next year.
Nails said the new warehouses “will enhance our transportation network and increase the options for the port” to boost the economic development of the Decatur area.
“Local farmers will benefit from the cottonseed warehouse while the alloy steel and automotive industry companies will have a new place to store their products before they‘re shipped out,” Nails said.
The cottonseed storage building will be constructed west of the original warehouse built in the 1990s while the alloy warehouse will be built east of the original facility.
