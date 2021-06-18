With June halfway over, Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties all have yet to reach the halfway mark in number of residents who have received first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
A total 34.2% of Morgan County residents have received one dose, Limestone County is at 35.6% of residents with one dose and in Lawrence County, just 30.1% of residents have taken their first dose.
“I think we’re still seeing a mix of people hesitant or unwilling to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH area health officer. “A lot of people (think), ‘I’ll just wait because there’s a lot less (cases),’ and I really think that’s very, very concerning. We could certainly ride out the summer, but if we get back in fall and winter … we’ll be back to people gathering more inside.”
Anita Walden, chief nursing officer for Decatur Morgan Hospital, said while cases are currently trending down at the hospital and Memorial Day activities appear to have had little effect on Morgan County, getting vaccinated is still important.
“We are not seeing a lot of cases in the last few weeks, (but) there’s a lot of hesitancy,” she said.
Morgan County has seen 32 positive COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with a 1.9% positivity rate per the latest ADPH data.
Walden said in her experience, many of those hesitant to receive the vaccine are women of “childbearing age.” The CDC has stated there have been no adverse effects of infertility with any vaccine administered at public health clinics in the U.S.
“There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause female or male fertility problems — problems getting pregnant,” the CDC’s website states. “If you are trying to become pregnant, you do not need to avoid pregnancy after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Decatur Morgan Hospital’s vaccine clinic remains open and is providing both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. As of June 17, the clinic has administered 13,245 first doses and 12,256 second doses of both vaccines, according to Walden.
These totals include vaccinations provided to local industry workers at facilities like the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant, Toray Carbon Fibers America and Daikin America, Walden added.
“We’re asking (hospital staff) to go out and talk to people (about getting vaccinated),” Walden said.
In Limestone County, Athens-Limestone Hospital has three vaccination clinics that have administered a total 31,103 first and second doses. In total, the county has reported 14 positive cases in the last 14 days with a 1.4% positivity rate. ADPH reported 11 cases in Lawrence County during the same period but a 3.5% positivity rate.
On Wednesday, the CDC reclassified the delta variant of COVID-19 first discovered in India from a “variant of interest” to a “variant of concern” as it has made up nearly 10% of cases in the U.S. this month. The variant is believed to be more contagious than others that have appeared around the country.
“It’s doubling every two weeks,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, 23rd commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday on CBS News' “Face the Nation.” “That doesn’t mean that we’re going to see a sharp uptick in infections, but it does mean that this is going to take over,” he said. “And I think the risk is really … that this could spike a new epidemic heading into the fall.”
Landers said the delta variant appears to be 60% more transmissible than the original COVID-19 strain that impacted the U.S. last spring. However, she said ADPH is unable to track how many people contract which variant as this requires sequencing that cannot be efficiently performed at the state level.
“(The delta variant) seems to have a little different symptom profile,” she said. “The headaches, the sore throat and the runny nose seem to be a little more predominant with it, so it's almost like something you might pass on as a respiratory infection, not COVID.”
Walden said she has spoken with one person in Morgan County in the past month who believes they contracted the delta variant, but she said people should remain focused on protecting themselves against any strain of coronavirus.
“They felt pretty confident it was the delta variant based on symptoms,” Walden said. “I think it's the same we would say with anything — be vigilant.”
