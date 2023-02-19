TANNER — Nine-year-old Lamont Bridgeforth could not wait to drive his family farm’s tractor, but it was not until his father spoke at his high school’s career day that he decided he wanted to be a farmer.
Bridgeforth, 46, said his first career choice was to become an architect, but his father’s speech changed his mind when he was an 18-year-old high school senior. He said he was supposed to ask someone to speak at career day and he reluctantly asked his father.
“He had a compelling speech that after that, then I decided, I might as well be a farmer because I love doing it, I’ll be with my dad and my grandad, why not. It’s already a thriving business, why not,” Bridgeforth said. “So that’s when I made my decision, that’s when I decided to farm full time.”
He's now among the fifth generation of his family to work on the farm, and he says he enjoys all aspects of his career.
But thinking back 28 years, Bridgeforth says he was surprised his father’s speech was so inspiring.
“We had a policeman come in, he talked about his career; I wasn’t inspired to be a policeman,” he said. “Maybe I’m biased to farming, but when he came and talked about his career, I was convinced that this is what I need to do.”
Bridgeforth’s family farm, Darden Bridgeforth & Sons, is also operated by Lamont’s father, Greg Bridgeforth, Greg’s brother, Bill Bridgeforth, and Bill’s sons, Carlton and Kyle Bridgeforth. Greg and Bill are fourth generation farmers while Lamont, Carlton and Kyle are fifth generation.
The farm is nearly 10,000 acres that spans Limestone, Lawrence and Madison counties. They farm corn, cotton, wheat and soybeans. Bridgeforth said they have about 12 employees to help with the farm.
Lamont Bridgeforth has been farming full-time for 22 years. He said he started out on his family’s farm when he was 9 years old by cutting the grass around the farm with a small tractor.
“My uncles and my dad they were driving the tractors up and down the road and I would see them and I wanted to be out there with them. On Saturdays when I wasn’t in school then I would help if I could,” he said. “I think I was just tall enough to reach the pedals.”
Bridgeforth said by age 11 or 12 he was able to drive the larger tractor in the fields. He said it became more of a summer job while he was school age.
“I wasn’t thinking in terms of what I’m going to do for the rest of my life. I was just thinking this is something I do now,” Bridgeforth said. “It was more just something that my dad does and I help out when I can is the way I looked at it.”
After deciding he wanted to farm full time, Bridgeforth went to Auburn University and started studying agriculture but then changed to business management.
“I was thinking that farming is more than just driving tractors; you have to understand business. At that time, I wasn’t really exposed to the business side of farming,” Bridgeforth said. “I felt like if I understood business that would help me in terms of keeping the legacy going and the farm alive.”
Bridgeforth received his bachelor’s degree in business management from Auburn University in 2001. He immediately went back to his family’s farm.
“I graduated on a Saturday and started work on that Sunday,” Bridgeforth said.
Kyle, 34, has been farming with his cousin Lamont full-time since 2007. He said Lamont is extremely knowledgeable in all aspects of farming and very passionate about his career.
“Farming is a lot more than just the agronomics side of it,” Kyle said. “So, whether it’s the chemistry and the chemicals we use, the seed varieties, the technology, government regulations, the very complicated mechanical aspects of it, he has the ability to master it all. Without a deep passion for a subject matter, it’s hard to be an expert in so many categories.”
Kyle said Lamont is the most seasoned and experienced of the family’s fifth generation farmers.
“He’s always been a welcoming and an inviting and encouraging family member and partner,” he said. “And it’s that kind of perspective and approach that really is the lifeblood of the farm itself.”
Lamont Bridgeforth said he plans on farming on his family’s farm for the rest of his life. He said there are many things he loves about farming.
“It’s the equipment, the planting, taking care of the crops and harvesting, I really can’t explain it,” Bridgeforth said. “I look at it like people who love chocolate chip cookies; you just love it, you can’t really understand why. … Farming’s the same way for me. I can mention the tractors and stuff, but I can’t pinpoint and say this is what I love about it.”
