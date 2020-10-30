A fire destroyed a building at Jay Landings Marina and RV Park off Alabama 20 this morning.
Decatur Fire Chief Tracy Thornton, who was at the scene, said the facility is outside city limits and had no fire hydrant. Water had to be pulled from the river, delaying efforts to extinguish it. He said no one was injured.
The owners of Jay Landings were in Gulf Shores on business, according to Dashiell McKay, the mother of co-owner Elizabeth Jenkins. She said the building included a boat-repair warehouse, the business office and the owners’ living quarters.
"They just worked so hard for this," she said. "Everything's gone."
Thornton did not know what caused the fire, which was called in about 6 a.m. He said he could not allow firefighters to enter the structure due to a concern the roof would collapse.
