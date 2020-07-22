A fire Wednesday that closed the Walmart Supercenter on Spring Avenue Southwest remains under investigation, and store officials were unsure if they'd be able to reopen Thursday, according to Decatur Fire and Rescue and store officials.
One person was treated for possible smoke inhalation, authorities said.
In a statement, Decatur Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported blaze at the store at 1800 Spring Ave. S.W. at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday.
“The fire was confined to the houseware section and extinguished by store personnel. The store was evacuated and Decatur Fire personnel ensured the fire was out upon their arrival,” Fire Marshal Jason Jones wrote in the statement. “The extent of the fire damage has not yet been determined, nor when Walmart will reopen for business.”
The Decatur Police Department and Decatur Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said in the statement.
A thunderstorm moved through Southwest Decatur about the time of the fire, but the fire is not expected to be weather-related.
Jones is asking the public for assistance in the case. He said anyone who has information on the incident is encouraged to call his office at 256-341-4870 or Decatur police at 256-341-4600.
On the store’s social media page, Walmart posted a message Wednesday afternoon: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the store is currently closed. We will reopen as soon as we are allowed to do so. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”
At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Walmart sales associate greeted patrons in the deserted parking lot saying the store was closed and managers weren't sure it would be ready to reopen today.
Local managers said they could not comment on the incident.
Walmart corporate media relations personnel in Arkansas did not immediately respond when asked for a comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.