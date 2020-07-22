The Walmart Supercenter on Spring Avenue Southwest was temporarily closed this afternoon because of a fire, according to the Decatur Fire Department and store officials. One person was treated for possible smoke inhalation, authorities said.
In a statement, Decatur Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported blaze at the store at 1800 Spring Ave. S.W. at 12:35 p.m.
“The fire was confined to the houseware section and extinguished by store personnel. The store was evacuated and Decatur Fire personnel ensured the fire was out upon their arrival,” Fire Marshal Jason Jones wrote in the statement. “The extent of the fire damage has not yet been determined, nor when Walmart will reopen for business.”
On the store’s social media page, Walmart posted: “Due to circumstances beyond our control the store is currently closed. We will reopen as soon as we are allowed to do so. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”
Walmart corporate media relations personnel in Arkansas did not immediately respond for a comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.