Auburn will pay the football coach it fired Monday more than $15 million to leave his job, but those lucrative contract buyout terms didn't seem out of character for the state of Alabama, according to some fans and a retired professor.
“When you live in a state where the two primary institutes of higher learning have as their principal source of pride football, you’ll have these kind of contracts,” said Jess Brown, retired Athens State University political science professor. “Trustees and school presidents will negotiate these unbelievable types of contracts. We don’t do this when we are hiring the dean of a medical school.”
Auburn fired second-year head coach Bryan Harsin after the Tigers dropped to 3-5 this season and lost their fourth consecutive game Saturday when they were defeated 41-27 at home by Arkansas. Harsin signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract in December 2020 that included a buyout clause worth about 70% of the remainder of his deal. According to published reports that is about $15.575 million.
Longtime Tigers fan James Pinion, a 1966 Auburn graduate who lives in Moulton, supported the school’s firing of Harsin.
“We’ve got some rich boosters," Pinion said. "I’m fine with paying him $15 million. Money can’t buy everything. He didn’t fit in here in Alabama. I’m happy the school did it.”
The money did faze some football fans.
Jessica Goodwin, who described herself as a diehard Alabama fan, said “good riddance” when she heard the news of Harsin’s departure. “That is money the school wasted. They could use that money on the school or improving mental health in the state. But football has created a lot of jobs in the state.”
Brown said he can trace the state’s infatuation with college football back to the 1926 Rose Bowl when Alabama defeated Washington 20-19.
“Football became a badge of honor in the state,” he said. “We could argue our schools were better at something on the national stage. We can’t argue that our schools are better in education or that our roads are better. Football became a source of regional pride. It showed we could have something with excellence on a national level."
He said from 1926-50, football evolved not just in Alabama but in the Southern states. He said Auburn and Alabama have become prominent figures in college football in decades since.
“It has created auxiliary enterprise revenue,” he said. “Hats, T-shirts, bumper stickers are generating a motherload of revenue for these schools, not tuition. When people wear those items of clothing, it just enforces their pride.”
He said it is easy to say too much importance is placed on college football, not just in Alabama but in the South. He said priorities have been lost. However, he said, you don’t see schools like the University of Montevallo making enormous money from memorabilia.
“Now the schools, coaches must win. They have these huge football stadiums and you must win to be on TV networks’ prime spots," Brown said. "You want your team to play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays on CBS or at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Because of that, we are paying college coaches NFL salaries. “
He said the trustees have a fiduciary duty to the public. “They want their schools to win. So the schools have to recruit coaches with phenomenal salaries and phenomenal buyouts.”
Malzahn's buyout
Auburn dismissed Gus Malzahn as football head coach two years ago after he went 6-4 in the pandemic season of 2020 and owed him $21.5 million after his firing. Malzahn, now coach at Central Florida, never had a losing season at Auburn.
He was replaced by Harsin, who came to Auburn after coaching Boise State from 2014-20 and nearly led the Tigers to an upset over Alabama in last year’s Iron Bowl before losing 24-22 in four overtimes. Harsin's 9-12 overall record wasn’t satisfactory to the win-starved fans and board of trustees.
“They need to pay him if they owe him that money,” said Stacy Phillips, 47, of Decatur. “He’s been loyal and dedicated to the team and players. He didn’t void his contract. I hate he lost his job, but it’s about more than wins and losses.”
Brown said “coordinating a football game has become the most important factor at Auburn and Alabama.”
“If some of the other schools in the state had the money, they would do it, too,” he said. “Trustees have students and alumni associating themselves with the football team. Kansas is that way in basketball.”
He said this craze hurts the state and region in many ways.
“The rational side of us doesn’t always play out in life. If Nick Saban (Alabama football coach) retired tomorrow, it would be news around here for weeks. If the professor of UAB cardiovascular surgery retires today, nobody will even notice. Harsin was fired and it’s what will be in the news for weeks,” Brown said.
“Does our quality of life hinge on the outcome of the Alabama-Auburn football game? It’s so deeply imbedded into our culture we don’t even question these coaches’ contracts. But how important is it really? The winner of the Alabama-Auburn game doesn’t have vast social consequences. At the end of the day, it’s just a game.”
But the Auburn family is fighting to regain football superiority in the state. Alabama and Saban continue to play for national championships on a yearly basis. Auburn hasn’t been relevant at that level since Malzahn led the Tigers to the national title game for the 2013 season, when they lost 34-31 to Florida State.
Shakeup at Auburn
Pinion said he was glad those in control at Auburn when Harsin was hired in December 2020 are no longer affiliated with the school.
“I’m happy the president (Jay Gogue), athletic director Allen Greene and now Harsin are gone,” said Pinion. “Harsin was no leader. I didn’t like him from Day 1. I thought we should have kept Malzahn another year or two. We’re back on the right track now.”
Pinion said current Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is his selection to be the next Auburn head coach.
New Auburn athletic director John Cohen, who had held the same post at Mississippi State until Monday, will take on the job of finding Harsin's replacement. Auburn has selected running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, a former star player at the school, as interim coach.
Auburn graduate Jason Berry, 36, of Cullman, said Monday afternoon he was undecided on Harsin’s dismissal, but has a replacement in mind.
“At the end of the day, I wish him the best,” Berry said. “The school isn’t going to ask my opinion, but I think we ought to hire Deon ‘Prime Time’ Sanders. He might be the only one who can save our program.”
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, a loyal Auburn fan, said he is too busy to dwell on Harsin’s firing.
“I wish them the best in finding the next football coach," Bowling said. "Auburn is doing very well in basketball and baseball.”
