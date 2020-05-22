A fire Friday in a silo at the Bunge North America plant on Market Street Northeast appeared to have damaged stored soybeans and not the structure, Decatur Fire and Rescue battalion chief and fire marshal Jason Jones said.
He said the fire was likely caused by spontaneous heating, which is a common source of plant fires.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m., and firefighters had it under control in about an hour, Jones said. There were no injuries reported.
Firefighters remained on the scene until after 5 p.m. to clear the area and prevent spot fires from reigniting the soybeans.
“The workers there had tried to contain it, they tried to do as much as they could with it, and they had to call for the fire department,” Jones said.
Bunge is an integrated soybean processor and refinery. It crushes soybeans, extracting the oil for use for animal feed ingredients, food manufacturers and biofuels.
