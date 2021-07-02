Don't drink and ignite, and don't shoot fireworks where they're likely to topple over, travel horizontally and become people-seeking projectiles.
Those are some of the safety precautions fireworks experts suggest for the July Fourth weekend as the growing popularity of consumer fireworks attracts novices to do-it-yourself pyrotechnics. Officials also said fireworks users should be aware that local municipalities prohibit non-professional use of fireworks.
Danny Turner, general manager of Pyro Shows Inc.’s Alabama office in Adamsville, has been involved with fireworks professionally for 17 years and will put on the fireworks show at the Spirit of America Festival for the fourth time this year. He said fireworks should be handled with care even if they are consumer-grade or intended for casual users.
“Our opinion is you always treat an explosive like an explosive; it’s just like handling a gun,” Turner said.
One of the first things people should determine is where they will launch from and if their chosen location is level enough to keep their fireworks stable, Turner said.
“Make sure if you’ve got something that you’re lighting it’s securely stabilized,” he said. “If you can touch it and it rocks, like on soft grass or sand, if you start launching stuff out of it it’s going to rock a whole lot more with a lot more force. Then you have the potential for something to fall over and cause problems.”
Mike Rogers, co-owner of fireworks retailer America’s Home Store in Lawrence County, said people should avoid standing over fireworks they are lighting once prepared for launch.
“If the fuse blows out and it doesn’t light the fireworks, don’t relight the fuse,” he added.
As a professional, Turner said he is hesitant to allow children access to fireworks even if they are considered relatively safe like sparklers. He said kids should be closely monitored if they are permitted to use fireworks.
“As long as the kids are supervised they should be fine, but at the same time if you think about it, that spark coming off a sparkler is melted metal,” Turner said. “Granted it’s a tiny sliver of melted metal but (the sparkler) is still hot enough that it’s melted the metal coating.”
Turner recalled one incident when a young child who was a member of a family Turner’s family knew was burned because her dress caught fire as she was using a sparkler without parental supervision.
To avoid the potential for accidents, Turner said those handling fireworks should remain sober and that others watching should keep their distance from the launch location.
“Always leave the pyro to the sober adult,” he said. “Make sure you’re not drinking and just keep people back from it. Let them enjoy the show from a distance.”
There should be water on hand as a preventive measure in case an accident occurs, Rogers said.
“Always keep a bucket of water close by especially if you’re doing sparklers,” he said. “If kids throw them on the ground and someone walks on them, they’ll burn their foot, or they may try to pick them up and burn their hands.”
Turner added that a hose also helps as a continuous source of water depending on the scale of the accident.
In addition to staying safe, law enforcement officials say people should be aware of the legality of fireworks in their area. The sale, possession and use of fireworks, excluding professional displays, is illegal within Decatur city limits per a city ordinance.
---
Illegal in city
“It is illegal to ignite fireworks within the city limits of Decatur,” said Decatur police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez. “If officers are called out twice they do give warnings, but if it persists they’ll give citations and take up the fireworks.”
Cardenas-Martinez said fines vary and are dependent on whether offenders are juveniles or adults. Types of fireworks for which possession or use is prohibited include firecrackers, sparklers, torpedoes, sky rockets, Roman candles and bombs "or other fireworks of like construction and any fireworks containing any explosive compound," according to the city ordinance.
Decatur city residents may instead view the Spirit of America Festival’s fireworks show in Spirit of America Field at Point Mallard Park. The show begins at 9 p.m. Sunday, and those outside the park may tune in to WDRM 102.1 FM to listen to the show’s choreographed soundtrack.
Moulton bans fireworks within its corporate limits, according to Moulton police chief Craig Knight, and the sale of fireworks is prohibited in Moulton’s police jurisdiction.
“Our main concern is the safety of everyone,” Knight said. “We understand that everyone enjoys using and watching fireworks, but it is illegal to use them in the City of Moulton.”
Knight said Moulton police respond to calls about fireworks within city limits a few times a year during fireworks seasons, often involving individuals unsafely using fireworks toward others or causing a late-night disturbance.
Athens city ordinances also ban fireworks within city limits, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.
“Most of the time we try to go out and warn people,” Johnson said. “We warn them before, then we write a citation if we continue to see fireworks.”
Johnson encouraged residents living in city limits to attend a public civic display, like “Red, White and Boom” organized by Athens-Limestone County Tourism and the Limestone County Commission. The show begins at dusk and originates at Athens High Stadium, 100 U.S. 31, but there's no seating there. It will be viewable from Central Church of Christ, Athens Shopping Center, Athens Middle School, the Sportsplex and Swan Creek Park. Synchronized music will air on FM-105.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.