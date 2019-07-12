Calhoun Community College will host the first of a series of Instant Admission Days on Saturday at both campuses for prospective students interested in enrolling for the fall semester.
Instant Admission Days are an annual event for prospective students who plan to attend or are considering attending Calhoun.
Saturday's event will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Instant Admission Days will be also held on the following dates and times:
Tuesdays: July 16, July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13, from 1-5:30pm
Saturdays: July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17, from 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
All sessions will be held on Calhoun’s two main campuses: Decatur Campus, 6250 U.S. 31 North in the Chasteen Student Services Center; and on the Huntsville campus, 102 Wynn Drive N.W., in the grand foyer of building No. 1.
While on campus, students and parents will have an opportunity to meet college advisers, apply for admission, complete the FAFSA online, schedule or take placement exams and register for fall classes.
Anyone that applies to Calhoun who has graduated or obtained their GED will be instantly admitted on Instant Admission Day. The admissions process has been streamlined.
In order to complete the admissions and financial aid processes, students must bring a current government issued photo ID and 2017 tax forms.
For more information, please email ashley.robison@calhoun.edu or you may register online at http://calhoun.edu/instantadmission.
