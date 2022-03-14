First Response Ambulance Service will cease operations in Decatur at 5 p.m. Tuesday, ambulance service management informed the city today with a letter.
City Clerk Stephanie Simon received the letter at 2 p.m.
First Response blamed the closure on the problems created by the changes to the city ordinance in 2019.
At the time, the City Council changed the ordinance to begin penalizing ambulance services operating in the city if they do not meet certain requirements surrounding response times and operations.
First Response has struggled since the coronavirus pandemic begin in March 2020.
The City Council approved a temporary license from Decatur Morgan Hospital to run an ambulance service on a limited based in February 2021. Six months later, the hospital announced it was starting a full-time ambulance service and the council issued a certificate of public necessity and convenience to the DMH Ambulance Service.
A lawsuit by Healthcare Investment Group Inc., doing business as First Response and owned by David Childers, was filed in December in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.
The lawsuit accuses the city and Huntsville Hospital of conspiring to cripple its business, in part to retaliate against Childers for his 2020 mayoral campaign. Childers lost to incumbent Tab Bowling.
First Response racked up $15,900 in city fines between Jan. 14 and March 7 this year for not putting enough ambulances on the road since Jan. 14, EMS Coordinator Chris Phillips reported to the Ambulance Regulatory Board last week.
Childers claimed call volume and per-call revenue are too low for the company to meet the city's requirement to have at least two ambulances running 24 hours and one running a 12-hour shift.
I expect Huntsville Hospital to buy Decatur City Hall any day. They succeeded in destroying one business in order to take over the ambulance service. Of course, they had a lot of help.
What does the hospital plan to do in response to this change? Do they have the same requirements?
They very well should have the same requirements, and the same penalties for not meeting them. But you'll never hear about it when they fail.
