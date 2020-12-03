Decatur City Schools students will not take first semester final exams this year, according to a district announcement.
"This decision is being made district-wide in an effort to eliminate the worry and stress related to exams and the fluidity of current circumstances," the district said in a SchoolCast message.
Final exams would have been held Dec. 14 through Dec. 18. Instead, students will have full school days Dec. 14-17, and a half day on Dec. 18 before the holidays. The extra instructional time will be used to "review and reteach standards," according to the school system.
