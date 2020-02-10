The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a flash flood warning for north Alabama until 4:45 p.m. today.
Some roads in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties are closed because of flooding, local authorities said. They say to stay off the roadways if possible.
A stalled storm system is expected to dump 3 to 5 inches of rain over the Tennessee Valley through Wednesday with damaging winds and possible tornadoes on Wednesday afternoon and evening, the NWS said.
