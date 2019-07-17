The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Morgan and Lawrence counties until 2:45 p.m. today.
Meteorologist Andrew Pritchett said a system is "dumping a lot of water on areas just south of the Tennessee River."
He said urban areas like Decatur, Priceville and Hartselle could see spots of isolated flooding.
The National Weather Service warned motorists to stay off the road if possible until skies are clearer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.