Floodwaters continue to cause havoc in the Valley with portions of low-lying roads being deemed impassable because of high water, officials said Friday.
Late Thursday afternoon, more campers were evacuated from the Point Mallard Campground as a precautionary measure as the water rises on Flint Creek, a tributary of the Tennessee River, according to Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Eddie Hicks.
Late last week, Point Mallard moved about 80 campers out of Section B and C and portions of Section A, according to Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake.
Portions of Country Club Road Southeast in Decatur were under water Friday, Hicks said.
A few areas of Morgan County along the Tennessee River in Lacey’s Spring remain isolated, according to District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie.
“We have a couple roads closed and some with water on them,” he said. “We probably have about 20 high-water signs up along other roads.”
He said Lower Dry Creek Road is closed and portions of River Loop Road were closed Friday morning. He said Foreman Bottoms Road and Sharps Ford Road are under water, too.
The Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday it plans to increase water flows from its upriver tributary reservoirs that are near capacity and that could keep the Tennessee River level from receding more rapidly.
“Whitesburg (at Lacey’s Spring), Decatur and Florence are at highest level they should see this flood event,” said James Everett, senior manager of the TVA River Forecast Center in Knoxville, on Friday. “Whitesburg is about a foot above moderate flood stage. We should see a subtle fall by Monday. By Sunday, it should be down about a half a foot.”
Everett said another 2 inches of rain is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville reported Whitesburg was at 20.63 feet at 10 a.m. Friday and falling. At 10 a.m. Thursday, the river crested at 20.87 feet there. Moderate flood stage is 20 feet and flood stage is 17 feet there.
Along Big Nance Creek in Courtland, the water level reached 19.4 feet — considered major flood level — on Wednesday morning and was down to 18.3 feet at 11 a.m. Friday.
“We had to close off some roads around Lawrence County 150 because water was over them, but we’ve had no evacuations,” said Farrell Hutto, Courtland councilman.
The Alabama Department of Transportation reported water remains on Alabama 101 north of Town Creek.
The NWS Service reported Decatur crested at 9.34 feet at 7 a.m. Friday. Flood stage in Decatur is 10 feet.
Limestone EMA official Daphne Ellison said her agency is monitoring portions of Alabama 99. She said it may flood if the Tennessee River rises and adversely affects the Elk River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.