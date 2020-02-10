North Alabama residents are expected to see flooding and possible tornadic activity this week, authorities said.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said up to 5 inches of rain is forecast for the area through Wednesday. Meteorologist Andy Kula said damaging winds are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.
“We’ll have severe weather move in on Wednesday,” he said. “We can’t rule out a tornado or two in the late afternoon and evening Wednesday.”
He said conditions will dry Thursday and Friday with temperatures dropping. Kula said Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s and will reach highs in the 40s on Friday.
At 10 a.m. Monday, portions of northeast Morgan County and scattered roads in Lawrence County are under water and it might be several days before roads dry out.
District 4 Morgan Commissioner Greg Abercrombie said some parts of Lacey’s Spring have flooded roads because the Tennessee River is coming out of its banks.
Abercrombie listed Cold Stream Road and Valley Street, both short roads off River Loop Road; Lower Dry Creek and Sharp’s Ford Road in Tulaco as having water on them.
“This is nothing new; it is the same roads that have flooded for a hundred years,” Abercrombie said. “The river is a major factor with the flooding. If the rain continues, we will likely see more.”
In Lawrence County, County Engineer Winston Sitton said Lawrence County 270 and 265 near Town Creek have water on them.
