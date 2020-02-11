The Tennessee Valley Authority is controlling water flow to help alleviate flooding concerns in northeast Morgan County at Whitesburg Bridge near Lacey’s Spring, but county officials said they expect more roads to close as rain continues to fall.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the area could get another 2 inches of rain through Wednesday night.
“We still have a threat of damaging winds and a possible tornado Wednesday night,” said NWS Meteorologist Kurt Webber. He added a flood warning is out for Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties until 4:45 p.m. today.
He said after drying out and turning colder during the weekend, the area could get more rain early next week. He said temperatures should drop into the 20s on Friday and Saturday mornings with highs both days in the lower 50s.
James Everett, senior manager of the TVA river forecast center in Knoxville, said the federal agency has made a small reduction in water flow at Guntersville to minimize the flooding in Lacey’s Spring.
He said the TVA region is 550% above normal for rainfall for the month. He said the region has received about 6 inches in the past seven days.
“Whitesburg is still above moderate flood stage at 21 feet and, with the reduction, we should remain stable there at 21 to 21½ feet,” Everett said. Moderate flood stage there is 20 feet.
Webber said the Whitesburg should crest at 21.9 feet at 6 a.m. Friday and stay above flood stage (17 feet) until midnight Monday. During last winter’s heavy rain, Whitesburg crested at 22.9 feet on Feb. 25.
Greg Abercrombie, District 4 commissioner whose district includes Lacey’s Spring, said a few roads have high-water warning signs posted he expects more road closures in coming days.
He said the homes along River Loop Road at the Tennessee River are isolated because of floodwaters.
“We can’t control the river, and we can’t control the rain,” he said. “More roads will be underwater if the rain continues.”
District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher said East Lacon Road, Hidden Valley and Huckaby Bridge Road could become impassible in the next couple of days.
In Lawrence County, Courtland Councilman Farrell Hutto said the flood-prone Big Nance Creek is still in its banks.
“It’s up a little bit and most likely it’s going to continue to rise,” he said. “We’re expecting it to flood if the rain continues.”
School superintendents say they are monitoring road conditions about possible delays in school openings.
According to its website, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge has closed its trails at the visitors center and observation building.
