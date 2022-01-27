FLORENCE — Amid a huge backlash on social media over the city's new branding and logo, Florence officials stressed Wednesday they plan to use four types of logos.
The turmoil was reminiscent of public pushback on a branding slogan for Decatur — "A Little Different" — that cost the city $117,000 in 2019 and was quickly mothballed. The Decatur City Council this month retained local firm Red Sage Communications to coordinate a marketing campaign that will include, according to the contract, "development of key messages, tagline and campaign logo.”
In Florence, social media posts were rampant with people expressing disdain toward the logo and "Live For More" tagline.
One target of their ire involved the concept of the logo, which uses the first three letters of the city's name. It has the "l" on top of the "o" to resemble an exclamation point.
People said they do not like the look, and that it can give a wrong impression. Some said it could even be considered a vulgar expletive since the quasi-exclamation point follows the "F."
Critics also are angry that the city spent $25,000 with Birmingham branding and design firm Tatum Design instead of using local talent, especially considering the fact that the firm listed Florence's creative culture among its positive aspects.
By 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Florence website had more than 1,600 comments from the public, virtually all of which were negative. There also were some 1,100 emojis, fewer than 100 of which were positive.
In addition, Megan Statom created an online petition on change.org opposing the new logo. The petition had more than 4,200 signatures toward its goal of 5,000.
In response to the criticism, city officials issued a release Wednesday afternoon that showed four logos.
One was the letter "F" with the "l" and "o" used as an exclamation point. Another was that same usage, but with Florence's name entirely spelled out.
The other two had a fleur-de-lis type image, including Florence's current symbol. Those two give a nod to the city's Florence, Italy, namesake, the fact that Florence is Alabama's Renaissance City and that it is host to the annual Alabama Renaissance Faire.
"The four images are what we're trying to focus on," Mayor Andy Betterton said. "The current logo is not going away."
The city revealed the new logo and tagline Tuesday night.
Betterton said city officials were "shocked" that it created such a backlash.
"We went through a whole process to make this happen," he said. "Maybe we lacked clarity somewhere. Our office has worked diligently on this project. In no way is it meant to erase the past. We're going to use them all. You can take all those and use them in different ways."
Florence had the logo that featured the exclamation point on its home Facebook page Wednesday morning, but changed it to one resembling a fleur-de-lis that afternoon.
The city stated in its release the goal of the new logo was to identify Florence as a "destination" and "craft a strong brand image that would be recognized and representative of the city as a whole and create a solid foundation for future growth."
The release said Tatum engaged residents in the process.
"The new logo will not replace the existing city seal that is used on official city business, "but will become a part of a family of logos," the release stated.
The release also explained the use of the exclamation point.
"The exclamation point represents the unexpected 'wow factor' that people experience when they visit our city, and this discovery that we have so much to offer for a small town is encapsulated in this unique logo," it states. "The new logo symbolizes the people of Florence’s passion and love for the city. A sense of amazement, delight and pride is all reflected in the Florence logo exclamation point. It’s the city’s promise of what people will experience here."
Numerous jokes and memes emerged on Facebook starting Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday.
Some compared the reaction to the new logo to the way New Coke failed when it was unveiled in the 1980s.
Others said it would make a good episode of the sitcom, "Parks and Recreation."
Many pointed out Florence has a great deal of artistic talent, including within departments at the University of North Alabama, that should have been utilized for branding.
The UNA Memes Facebook page particularly stayed busy, creating posts that frequently were shared. The people who operate the page said they gained 174 followers since Tuesday night.
"The response has been incredible," the operators wrote in a private Facebook message to the TimesDaily. "We all need a laugh, and that's what we try to do, and stay on top of current events to keep them relevant. It's the one time everyone seems to agree on something."
Betterton said the city and Tatum have an agreement for the company to rebuild the city's official website.
