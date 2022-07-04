Traffic was stalled on Interstate 65 in Morgan County on Sunday night as officials arrested a Florida motorist after he allegedly made threats to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 1:00 p.m., the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Michael David Kinney, 50, of Orange City, Florida, was driving to Athens after making threats directed toward them. A statewide message was broadcast to law enforcement to be on alert for Kinney and a warrant was issued for his arrest, authorities said.
Kinney had previous dealings with the Sheriff’s Office when he lived in Limestone County in 2015.
State troopers said they located Kinney’s vehicle near mile marker 334 on I-65 and made a traffic stop with assistance from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Police, Decatur Police, Priceville Police, and Cullman Police.
Because of the threats, the Limestone County Investigations Division requested the assistance of local FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Fusion Center partners. Interstate traffic was held until ATF bomb technicians said the vehicle was safe. Both northbound and southbound lanes of of I-65 were closed from between 8 p.m., when Kinney was arrested, and 9:25 p.m., when the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the lanes had been reopened.
Kinney was arrested on the warrant of Making a Terrorist Threat and was being held at the Limestone County Detention Center with no bail, authorities said.
