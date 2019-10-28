A donation of 15,000 pounds of food to the Food Bank of North Alabama equates to 13,750 meals to help those struggling with hunger in the 11 counties the organization serves.
The Food Bank, which serves Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties, received 10,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson Foods and Walmart and 5,000 pounds of bread from Bimbo Bakeries USA, the companies said in a written release Monday.
Company officials said the majority of people served by the Food Bank are chronically hungry children, hardworking families struggling to make ends meet and seniors on a limited income.
