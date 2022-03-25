D210718Food TrucksJG.jpg (copy)
Food Truck Friday at Bank and Church streets returns next weekl.

 John Godbey/Decatur Daily

An outdoor culinary event begun last year will return next week to Old Decatur for another season.

The first Food Truck Friday of 2022 will take place April 1, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Bank and Church streets. Food trucks on site will be Brix & Embers, Get Loaded, Just Wing It and Tacos Los Valcanos.

Other Food Truck Fridays will be May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7 and Nov. 4.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

