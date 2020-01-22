Tom Calvin, a former Austin High football coach and a former player at Alabama and Athens High, has died at age 93.
Calvin died this morning, according to McConnell Funeral Home in Athens, which is handling arrangements. He resided in Decatur.
Calvin had a record of 204-129-11 in 33 years as a head coach. He won state championships in 1957 and 1969 at Sylacauga High. His teams were state runner-up in 1970 at Sylacauga and 1983 at Austin.
He retired from coaching after the 1988 season.
Calvin lettered in four sports at Athens High in the 1940s — football, baseball, basketball and track and field.
He was a running back at Alabama, lettering in 1948-50. He led the Crimson Tide in rushing in 1949 with 339 yards on 88 attempts.
He later played for NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.
His wife, Lenette, is a longtime gymnastics coach in Decatur and survives him.
Tom and Lenette Calvin were both inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 1992. Tom Calvin also was a member of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame and Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.
