Former Austin High standout Asa Martin is heading to the University of Memphis after a short stint with the University of Miami.
He confirmed the transfer early this afternoon.
He joins an offense at Memphis that loves to run the ball under coach Mike Norvell. The Tigers averaged 42 rushing attempts last season.
"It's very exciting," he said. "It will for sure give me a chance to showcase my talents and reach my ultimate goal."
Martin announced his transfer from Auburn to Miami in mid-December. He said Mark Richt then retired as the Hurricanes' head coach only days after his signing.
"Memphis was the right place and offense for my career, especially with me leaving Miami after being left blind a couple of days after signing," Martin said.
Martin left Auburn after his freshman season. He appeared in five games for Auburn, rushing for 57 yards on 13 carries.
That amount of participation burned his redshirt year under the new NCAA redshirt rules, without him being used in a featured role. After transferring to Miami, Martin missed all but two spring practices with a leg injury. Martin then reentered the transfer portal in June.
Martin was the 2017 Alabama Mr. Football winner for Austin High. He rushed for 2,228 yards and 33 touchdowns. The Black Bears made it to the semifinals of the Class 6A playoffs. Martin was regarded as one of the top running backs in the 2018 recruiting class. He was a four-star recruit, and the No. 9 running back in his class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Memphis recently graduated two running backs. That included leading rusher Darrell Henderson, who rushed for 1,909 yards last season. The Tigers return Patrick Taylor Jr., however. He had 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Taylor Jr. will be a senior this season, opening the door for Martin in the future.
