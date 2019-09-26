Former Decatur attorney Brent Alden King was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Baldwin County on Saturday night, according to state troopers.

Troopers said King, 56, a resident of Fairhope, was driving a Chrysler minivan on Interstate 65 near Bay Minette when it collided with a Volkswagen Tiguan killing the three occupants, a family from Atlanta. They were identified as Joon Hi Song, 80, Chun Hi Song, 78, and Julie Kun Song, 51. Troopers said all three were wearing their seat belts.

King practiced law in Decatur from his office on Johnston Street Southeast before moving to Fairhope.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.