Former Decatur attorney Brent Alden King was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Baldwin County on Saturday night, according to state troopers.
Troopers said King, 56, a resident of Fairhope, was driving a Chrysler minivan on Interstate 65 near Bay Minette when it collided with a Volkswagen Tiguan killing the three occupants, a family from Atlanta. They were identified as Joon Hi Song, 80, Chun Hi Song, 78, and Julie Kun Song, 51. Troopers said all three were wearing their seat belts.
King practiced law in Decatur from his office on Johnston Street Southeast before moving to Fairhope.
