HUNTSVILLE — Former Decatur Police Department Capt. Nadis Carlisle is out as chief of the Alabama A&M University campus police.
The Decatur Daily's news partner WAFF-TV reports that the university confirmed Carlisle no longer works for the campus police department.
Carlisle's employment was terminated Tuesday, the station reported, but no reason was announced. Carlisle had served as the department's chief since 2017.
Carlisle was commander of Decatur’s Criminal Investigation Center when he retired in 2016 after 26 years on the city's police force.
