Former Alabama lawmaker Ed Henry, sentenced to two years of probation for his role in a health care fraud case after a guilty plea in 2019, was one of 73 people pardoned by President Donald Trump in the final hours of his term.
Henry, who had represented the Hartselle area in the state House, was granted a full pardon. A release from the White House said, "This pardon is supported by Senator Tommy Tuberville. Mr. Henry was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for aiding and abetting the theft of government property and paid a $4,000 fine."
Henry was state campaign co-chair for Trump during the 2016 election and was best known for leading the 2017 impeachment push against then-Gov. Robert Bentley.
Henry pleaded guilty in January 2019 to theft of government property. The case involved co-payments that doctors waived for Medicare patients who enrolled in chronic pain management services provided by Henry's company.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross said at the time of Henry's guilty plea that Medicare required the co-pays. Ross said waiving them meant Medicare likely paid for services patients did not need or would have refused if they had to pay the co-pay.
Henry entered the plea in federal court in Montgomery after negotiating an agreement with prosecutors.
During the 2019 sentencing hearing in Montgomery federal court, Henry told the judge he was unaware at the time that waiving the payments constituted a crime, but said he was “acutely aware” of that now.
U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins sentenced Henry in May 2019.
Henry served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018. He did not seek re-election in 2018.
Trump also pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon in the final flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people. In addition to the 73 pardons, Trump commuted the sentences of another 70 individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.