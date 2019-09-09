Discount retail and pharmacy chain Fred's Inc., which closed its Decatur store earlier this year, is filing for bankruptcy and closing its remaining stores over the next two months.
The Memphis-based company said in a statement Monday that it has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and has begun liquidation sales at all of its retail locations.
The company said it expects to continue fulfilling prescriptions at most of its pharmacy locations, while pursuing the sale of its pharmacies.
The Fred's location at 1000 Beltline Road S.W. closed Feb. 17, according to city Revenue Department records.
Fred's has filed a motion with U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking up to $35 million for a financing agreement with certain lenders. Chief Executive Officer Joe Anto said despite the company's best efforts, "we were not able to avoid this outcome."
Fred's started in 1947. Fred's said earlier this year it was closing more than 280 underperforming stores in 13 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.