The State Health Insurance Assistance Program and NARCOG have partnered to offer a free Medicare workshop that will answer some questions on how, why and when to enroll in the program. The workshop will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 216 Jackson St. S.E., Decatur.
Reservations are required, organizers said. To reserve a spot, call 256-355-4515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.