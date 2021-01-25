Free tax preparation help at the Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E., will begin Feb. 1.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance provided by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Athens will offer free computerized tax preparation Mondays, Wednesday and Thursdays, 1-5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Due to the coronavirus, the tax service is by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted. To schedule an appointment, call 256-232-7207.
Applicants should fill out an IRS intake or interview form before the appointment. The form is available at the Decatur Public Library.
Along with the form, applicants must bring photo identification, Social Security numbers for dependents, copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns, if available, all W-2, 1099 and other tax forms, proof of checking account and bank routing number, and total paid to day care provider and their tax ID number.
