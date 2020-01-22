Athens Limestone RSVP will be sponsoring Free Tax Help through VITA, The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, at locations in Athens, Ardmore and Decatur.
In Athens the volunteers will be at the First Methodist Youth Center, 203 N. Jefferson St. beginning Feb. 3. February hours will be Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. From March through April 15 services will be available on Monday and Thursday. Walk-ins only — no appointment.
In Ardmore volunteers will assist taxpayers each Wednesday, by appointment, from Feb. 5 thru April 15, at the Ardmore Public Library. Call 931-427-4883 for an appointment.
In Decatur, walk-in clients will be aided thru April 15 on Mondays and Wednesdays, 1–5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Decatur Public Library and Thursdays in February from 1–5 p.m.
VITA offers free tax help to lower income people, persons with disabilities, and elderly taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals for both federal and state returns.
For more information call RSVP at 256-232-7207.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.