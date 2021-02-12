The National Weather Service in Huntsville is forecasting freezing rain during the weekend and into early next week with Sunday night through Tuesday morning having the strongest possibility.
Laurel McCoy, NWS meteorologist, said there is the potential for isolated power outages with ice forming on power lines and tree limbs beginning Saturday night.
“Residents should start planning to get extra supplies in case there are outages,” she said. “It’s going to be a tricky weather situation with rain and freezing rain falling throughout the weekend into Tuesday morning.”
Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett said snow and ice equipment is being prepared for the roadways.
“It appears rainy conditions over the weekend will limit ALDOT’s ability to pretreat highways effectively,” he said. “Should conditions permit any pretreatment — and should updated forecasts call for it — interstates as well as bridges and other areas prone to icing on major routes will be prioritized. These routes will also be top priorities for treatment and clearing following winter weather.”
He said if widespread icy conditions are reported, motorists should avoid travel except in emergencies.
McCoy said conditions should dry on Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures are expected to stay around freezing.
“We could see more wintry weather late next week, but right now we’re focused on this weekend,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.