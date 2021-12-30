Temperatures dropping into the teens, possible tornadic activity, snow flurries and minor flooding are anticipated this weekend and early next week as a couple of storm systems bring winter weather to the Valley, the National Weather Service in Huntsville said.
Preparations have already begun locally, with road crews loading sand and salt onto trucks in case ice and snow make driving hazardous.
Jessica Chace, weather service meteorologist, said conditions will begin to worsen Saturday. She said temperatures Saturday will remain in the 60s and 70s but a system moving in will bring with it volatile weather.
“We’ll see a near 100% chance of strong and severe thunderstorms with possible tornadoes and damaging straight line winds Saturday afternoon,” Chace said. “Winds will be gusting as much as 30 to 35 mph.”
She said Sunday temperatures are expected to drop about 40 degrees with a possibility of snow flurries and sleet.
“We’ll be waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s,” she said. “By noon Sunday, temperatures will be down into the upper 30s. There’s not going to be much of a chance of any accumulation of snow,”
Sunday night temperatures will dip to the upper teens and lower 20s, she said, with Monday’s high reaching only into the lower 40s.
Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Brandy Davis said storm shelters will be open across the county if a tornado watch is issued.
“It’s important that residents be weather aware. It’s important you have several means of receiving weather updates,” she said. The public also can seek safety in the hallways of the Morgan County Courthouse basement.
Decatur City spokeswoman Emily Stewart said city road crews will be ready to spread a sand-and-gravel mix on overpasses and bridges if roads become slick.
“The police department will be keeping the street department informed of any roadways needing attention,” she said.
In Lawrence County, County Engineer Winston Sitton said he is anticipating some downed trees and minor flooding because the rain that began falling Wednesday is expected to continue through the weekend.
“Crews will be putting out salt and sand in case it gets icy,” he said. “We’ll get out as soon as conditions worsen. With all the rain we’ve already gotten, I anticipate we’ll have trees fall and minor flooding throughout the county. The ground will be pretty saturated.”
In Limestone County, EMA officer Daphne Ellison said the outdoor warning siren at Copeland Road and East Limestone Road is out of service because of damage sustained from a vehicle accident.
“Please do not rely on outdoor warning sirens to sound during severe weather or tornado warnings. You may not hear them indoors,” she said. “It’s still early. We’re hoping we don’t have severe weather or trees down.”
She encouraged residents to visit the Limestone EMA social media pages for updated information.
An Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman for North Alabama said his office will constantly monitor highway conditions.
“We advise motorists to slow down because the roads can be slick in some areas,” Seth Burkett said. “When the temperatures drop, beware of the water on the road freezing. Don’t travel through areas where you can’t see the roadway because of water over the roads.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said her town’s storm shelter at Roy Coffey Park on Jefferson Street is open. “Usually when the National Weather Service tells us bad weather is moving in, we open it. We don’t wait for a tornado watch,” she said. “I’m hoping we don’t get any trees down because of the wind and rain. Our crew is already out cleaning out the drains to help prevent flooding. Our trucks are gassed up and ready to roll if they need to be out clearing the streets.”
Area plumbing companies are expecting a spike in business if temperatures stay below freezing for an extended period.
“It’s important that homeowners keep any faucets on an outside exterior wall dripping to prevent the pipes from bursting,” said Andy Olive, plumbing manager at Jackson Plumbing, Heating and Cooling of Decatur. He also said all outdoor water hoses should be disconnected and water spigots covered.
He added exposed plumbing in unfinished attic areas should be insulated and crawl space doors and vents be closed to prevent air from going into the crawl spaces and possibly freezing pipes.
