There’s the potential for frost through the weekend in the Decatur area, with low temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, according to the National Weather Service. Those conditions have some farmers scrambling to protect or pick their crops.
The temperature will drop to around freezing tonight, before climbing to about 55 degrees on Saturday, said Jennifer Saari, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Huntsville. The temperature is predicted to fall to around freezing again on Saturday night.
The weather service on Thursday was predicting widespread frost for early Saturday.
“We can’t rule out more frost on Saturday night into Sunday morning,” Saari said.
Sunday’s high temperature will reach about 56 degrees, according to Saari, with a low around 36 degrees expected on Sunday night.
The forecast, as of Thursday, had some patchy frost predicted again early Monday.
The predictions of frost and freezing temperatures were of concern to some farmers, like Marilyn and Robert Champion, who own Champion Farms at Falkville.
They planted nearly 3,000 tomato plants, including heirloom tomatoes, in July.
“They’re coming in really good now, but we didn’t expect a frost this early,” said Marilyn Champion. That left them rushing on Thursday to pick squash and most of their tomatoes.
“We don’t want to take a chance,” she said. “The temperature being so cold for so long will hurt. Tomatoes are more fragile and they don’t take the cold well.”
She wasn’t as worried about other crops in the field like cauliflower; kale; collard, turnip and mustard greens; and broccoli.
Cliff Knight, who owns Flint City Farms in Decatur, has 4,000 strawberry plants in the ground that should be ready to pick in about two weeks.
To protect his crop, Knight planned to cover the plants with three 20-by-30-foot polypropylene “frost blankets.”
“They’ll protect (the plants) to about 26 degrees,” he said.
Saari said there’s no chance of rain over the weekend.
“It’ll just be chilly,” she said. “It’s the first really cold weather we’ve gotten.”
Saari advised protecting pets from the cold and making sure they have fresh water, protecting sensitive vegetation, wrapping outdoor water pipes and draining water hoses. She also suggested checking on the elderly.
The weather service also recommends draining in-ground sprinkler systems.
