With two nights of frost in the forecast this week, gardeners are urged to take precautions to keep their plants alive.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said patchy frost is likely on Tuesday night, and widespread frost is expected Wednesday night.
“We could see temperatures in the upper 30s Tuesday night and as low as 35 on Wednesday night,” said NWS meteorologist Kurt Weber. “There is a cold front dropping down from Canada coming through Wednesday, and we’ll see widespread frost Wednesday night throughout the area.”
Aileen Russell, secretary of Morgan County Master Gardeners, said vegetable garden seedlings need to be taken inside to survive.
“Most homeowners know how their yard reacts to the cold weather,” Russell said. “If you are close to the river or live in a wide-open area, you are more likely to get frost. If you are in doubt, cover.”
She suggested that growers use sheets, towels and blankets to cover plants in the ground.
“A frost this late for our area is very unusual,” she said. “Usually by April 15, that threat is gone.”
Weber said Wednesday’s high is not expected to reach 60. “Mid-70s is typical for this time of year here,” he said.
He said temperatures will reach into the mid-60s Thursday during the day with a low in the mid-40s Thursday night. Friday's forecast has highs in the 60s with widespread rain late in the day.
“There’s a chance of thundershowers Friday night and Saturday,” he said.
