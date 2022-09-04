NASA Moon Rocket

NASA's new moon rocket sprang another hazardous leak Saturday, as the launch team began fueling it for liftoff on a test flight that must go well before astronauts climb aboard. [JOEL KOWSKY/NASA VIA AP]

 Joel Kowsky

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The inaugural flight is now off for at least a few weeks, if not months.

